Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030

THE HAGUE, March 19: The Dutch government on Friday doubled its forecasts for offshore wind power generation in the country by 2030 as the Netherlands seeks to curb its reliance on fossil fuels and imports from Russia.

"This is an important step in the transition to more sustainable energy," said Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten in a statement.

By 2030, the Netherlands also hopes to "produce much more sustainable energy so that it no longer has to import carbon, gas and oil from other countries like Russia," Jetten said, speaking to NOS national broadcaster.

The new target is partly thanks to the designation of three new areas in the North Sea where offshore wind farms will be built.

Two other zones previously defined were also confirmed.

The offshore wind farms will produce 10.7 gigawatts (GW) additional wind energy by 2030, according to the government.

The total capacity will double to around 21 GW by 2030 with the five zones, it added. -AFP







