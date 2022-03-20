Video
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19: Brazil's unemployment rate rose slightly to 11.2 percent for the November-January quarter, the government reported Friday.
Average incomes dropped 10 percent over the previous year, it added.
The unemployment rate was slightly lower than the 11.3 percent expected by analysts consulted by the business daily Valor, and marks the first rise after nine consecutive drops.
Brazil measures unemployment in rolling periods of three months.
The rate for the October-December quarter stood at 11.1 percent.
January's figure -- published by Brazil's statistics agency, IBGE -- nonetheless showed a strong improvement over the same period last year, when the rate was 14.5 percent.
While the rate remains relatively high, it is the lowest level for the November-January quarter since 2016, when it was at 9.7 percent.
Twelve million workers remain jobless in Latin America's largest economy.
According to IBGE's Adriana Beringuy, the decrease in unemployment is largely due to the recovery in retail, a sector whose number of employees is now higher than before the pandemic, thanks to a recovery in consumption.
"The result in this group is relevant and demonstrates a repeat of the expansion seen in the second half of last year," she added.
But the IBGE also found that workers' average income continued to fall, with a decline of 9.7 percent over the past year.
The number of people employed in the underground economy, where work is often intermittent and precarious, remained very high: 38.5 million in the November-January quarter, or 40.5 percent of the workforce.
Brazilians' purchasing power was also impacted by rising inflation, complicated by the war in Ukraine.
Year-on-year inflation was 10.54 percent for February, with a monthly price hike of 1.01 percent -- the highest since 2015 for February.
Brazil's GDP grew by 4.6 percent in 2021, after a 3.9 percent drop in 2020 due to the Covid19 pandemic.
Analysts forecast almost flat growth in 2022, at only 0.49 percent.    -AFP


