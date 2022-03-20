Video
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Apex Property Limited - a platform working in the real estate property sector in the USA is likely     to launch its business activities in Bangladesh to help expatriate and Non-Resident Bangladeshis to purchase or hire housing facilities smoothly.
The service firm will provide services to the clients on a virtual platform in three categories. It would work as an online platform, but also be involved in selling flats by building houses at non-disputed lands and renovating old houses for the customers.
While talking to this correspondent in his Nikunja office in the city, Chairman of Apex Property Mike Kazi, also president of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), said they are involved with the business in the  USA since last 20 years. They are going to introduce the business in Bangladesh from end of this     March.
Regarding the business method, Mike Kazi, also managing director of Kazi IT Limited, said that their online platform will help the Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) and Bangladeshi migrants working in different countries to get easy information about lands and properties like houses and flats.
"We will give access to all flat owners or makers to sell their houses or flats using the platform. Their detail information will be provided in the site 'https://apexproperty.com.bd' without any fees.
Those who will visit the platform will get easy access to get information and choose their houses or flats," he said, adding, "The Apex Property will work as a bridge between the sellers and buyers to sell or buy those without any commission."
Along with the business, Apex Property will buy old houses and sell those after necessary renovations, he said, adding that it will also build houses buying non-disputed lands. The flats will also be sold at reasonable prices, so that all expatriates and NRBs can get fearless opportunities to buy a house or     flat.
Mike Kazi said mainly the expatriates and NRBs will be the target group of the business, so that they don't be cheated by any real estate and housing companies or middlemen. But, there will be open scope for the local people to take the opportunity of buying non-disputed houses or flats from the       company.


« PreviousNext »

