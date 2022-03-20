Video
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 10:00 AM
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu

Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu

Islami Bank Foundation celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day 2022 with due dignity. To mark the day, a discussion meeting and cultural program was organized at the head office auditorium of Islami Bank Foundation on Wednesday, March 18 at 11 am, says a press release.
Islami Bank Foundation Ltd. Executive Director SAM Salimullah presided over the function while Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. and Islami Bank Foundation Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan. IBFA Vice-Chairman Vir Muktijoddha Professor Dr. spoke as chief negotiator. Kazi Shahidul Alam, special guest spoke, IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, IBF member Prof. Md. Saleh Zahur, Professor. Md. Fasiul Alam, Md. Kamrul Hasan, Monirul Maula, Member of IBF and Managing Director of IBBL share greetings from the company's GM. engineer Abdus Salam. Officers and employees from all levels of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the function.
Besides, discussion meetings and cultural programs were organized at Islami Bank Hospital, Islami Bank Community Hospital, Islami Bank School, Madrasa, Technical Education Institution and Health Education Institution run by Islami Bank Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

