SIBL signs MoU with Insaf Barakah KidneyHospital

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) and Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently at the head office of the Bank, says a press release. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest in the event.Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL and Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Insaf Barakah Hospital, signed the MoU in favor of their respective organization.Under the MoU, the employees of the bank and card holders can avail discount facilities at the Hospital. Senior officials of the both the organizations were also present on the occasion.