Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China's 2022/23 soybean imports pegged at record 100m tonnes

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

The USDA's local post in China has pegged the country's 2022/23 soybean imports at a record 100 million tonnes due to higher feed demand and high prices of protein-rich substitutes, a report dated March 17 showed.
If confirmed, this will represent a 5 million tonnes year-on-year increase compared to the post's revised estimate that placed China's 2021/22 imports at 95 million tonnes, below its previous numbers but one million tonnes above the USDA's latest official figure.
The local office expects China's 2022/23 consumption to reach 18.4 million tonnes.
"After suffering from high feed costs, weak demand, and over production in MY 21/22, moderate growth and profitability is expected to return to the swine and poultry sectors in MY 22/33, leading to 2.2 million tonnes of total consumption growth," the report said.
The increase in soybean imports is also expected to be supported by higher soymeal usage in animal feed linked to higher prices of substitute products.
"The use of wheat as a substitute for high-priced corn attributed to a decline in SBM inclusion in 2021. Post forecasts lower use of corn substitutes, including wheat, sorghum and barley in 2022 will modestly increase SBM inclusion rates," the local office said.
The country's crush volume is also expected to increase in 2022/23, but plants will remain underutilised.
On the supply side, China's soybean production is expected to be increased by one million tonnes year-on-year in 2022/23 to 17.4 million tonnes on increased acreage.
With new estimates setting the 2022/23 marketing year for an all-time high in terms of soybean imports, the USDA Beijing office stressed the dependency the country has on a small number of overseas suppliers.
"The ability to shift significant volumes of purchases to suppliers outside of Brazil, the United States and Argentina, is limited and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future," the post said.    -AgriCensus


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft