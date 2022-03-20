Video
GP's eSIM launch stuck in BTRC review

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Grameenphone's launch of eSIM, which allows a mobile to connect to the user's operator of choice without the need to purchase a physical SIM card, has been postponed.
The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission denied the mobile telecom operator the permission to introduce eSIM, saying its proposal needed review. Grameenphone had announced the eSIM services would be launched on Mar 7.
Khairul Bashar, head of communications at Grameenphone, said the company was in discussions with the authorities for a revised date for the launch.
Brg Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director general of BTRC's systems and services division, said: "Grammenphone had submitted a proposal and we held discussion with them. We can't give permission without knowing about a new technology."
"We welcome this [proposal], but we must think about the other operators. If they say that it [GP's eSIM] will cause them harm, we must look into the issue."  
"But we're seeing eSIM positively. Why would we fall behind when other countries are doing it? I hope we'll give the permission after the review."    -bdnews24.com


