Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Italy to tax energy profits to ease price burden

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

ROME, March 19: Italy on Friday announced it would tax the extra profits made by energy firms off the back of spiking prices to help families and businesses struggling with high bills.
"Let's tax a part of the extraordinary profits that producers are making thanks to the increase in the cost of raw materials, and redistribute this money to businesses and families who are in great difficulty," Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters.
Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco told the same news conference that the tax would be 10 percent on a portion of the extra profits made, although the details were not yet clear.
A government source told AFP it would be levelled on a measure of extra profits made in the last six months, compared to the same period the year before.
The money will help fund a new 4.4 billion-euro package to ease the pain of high energy prices, Draghi said, which comes on top of 16 billion euros already spent in recent months.
The package will also be funded by extra tax revenue generated by the increase in energy prices and will not require additional borrowing, the source told AFP.
Countries across Europe are urgently seeking policies to ease the pain of high energy prices, which were already high and sent soaring by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft