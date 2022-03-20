Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Two Bashundhara firms to use bKash salary solutions

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Two Bashundhara firms to use bKash salary solutions

Two Bashundhara firms to use bKash salary solutions

Bashundhara Paper Mills and Bashundhara Multi Paper Industries - two companies of Bashundhara Group, one of the country's leading business conglomerates, will use bKash business solutions for disbursing salaries and allowance to their employees and transacting with dealers and distributors in a faster, transparent, and secured way.
An agreement was signed in this regard at a city hotel on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Bashundhara Group will use bKash disbursement solution to disburse salaries, daily allowances, and retail commissions to the employees of these two organizations, says a press release.
In addition, they will collect money from dealers and distributors across the country through bKash solution. These organizations will also get the service of collecting money from retailers through bKash. As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted transaction services with these important business partners any time of the day, including holidays.
Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group (Sector-C) Md Mustafizur Rahman and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir were present at the event.
Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. The payroll solutions facilitate uninterrupted salary disbursement to the employees and make salary management easier and affordable as well. Currently, around 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.
On the other hand, distributors and retailers across the country can operate their business transactions 24/7, wherever they want without any hassle.
Bashundhara Group, which started its journey in 1987, is now one of the largest business group of the country. Starting with real estate business, the group now has about 40 concerns including paper, tissue and hygiene products, cement, LP Gas, shipping, oil and gas, food and beverage, media, trading and so on.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft