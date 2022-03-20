

Two Bashundhara firms to use bKash salary solutions

An agreement was signed in this regard at a city hotel on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Bashundhara Group will use bKash disbursement solution to disburse salaries, daily allowances, and retail commissions to the employees of these two organizations, says a press release.

In addition, they will collect money from dealers and distributors across the country through bKash solution. These organizations will also get the service of collecting money from retailers through bKash. As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted transaction services with these important business partners any time of the day, including holidays.

Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group (Sector-C) Md Mustafizur Rahman and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir were present at the event.

Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. The payroll solutions facilitate uninterrupted salary disbursement to the employees and make salary management easier and affordable as well. Currently, around 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

On the other hand, distributors and retailers across the country can operate their business transactions 24/7, wherever they want without any hassle.

Bashundhara Group, which started its journey in 1987, is now one of the largest business group of the country. Starting with real estate business, the group now has about 40 concerns including paper, tissue and hygiene products, cement, LP Gas, shipping, oil and gas, food and beverage, media, trading and so on.





