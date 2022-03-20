‘Bangabandhu sought to eliminate economic inequality’

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman applied his accounting knowledge to eliminate economic inequality and the welfare of the countrymen.

According to Bangabandhu, the essence of accounting was the desire to spend for the welfare of the poor by preventing the state fund's misuse or wastage and its distribution.

Due to Bangabandhu's strong move, all obstacles have been removed and industrial production was increased and it was at the core of Bangabandhu's economic philosophy.

Speakers forwarded these opinions at a virtual webinar on the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Audit and Accountancy Profession organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Thursday marking the birth 102nd anniversary of Bangabandhu, said a press release.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam graced the webinar as the chief guest while Secretary of Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah joined it as special guest. President of ICAB Md Shahadat Hossain presented the keynote paper.

Professor of Department of Accounting University of Chittagong (CU) Dr Md Salim Uddin, Past President and Council Member of ICAB Md Humayun Kabir FCA,Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Millennium University Professor Dr Abhinaya

Chandra Saha and Curator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum and Former Secretary to the Government Md Nazrul Islam Khan were present as the discussants.

Vice-President of ICAB Sidhartha Barua FCA gave closing remarks.

Dr Shamsul Alam said Bangabandhu took robust initiatives to reform the war-torn country through establishing constitutional and legal frame of many organisations and the Institutions including ICAB.

"Bangabandhu took first-five-year plan to rebuild the economy. The steps taken by Bangabandhu in the field of industry were significant. He took strong move to eliminate all obstacles to increase industrial production.

Production was at the core of Bangabandhu's economic philosophy," he added.

Highlighting the steps taken for policy reformation after independence of the country, ICAB President said an accountant projected the financial condition of the organisation and evaluates its financial performance but Bangabandhu applied his accounting knowledge to eliminate discrepancies between rich and poor. -BSS













