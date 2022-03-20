Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WFP urges rich countries not to neglect other nations in crisis

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

WFP Executive Director David Beasley

WFP Executive Director David Beasley

WASHINGTON, March 18: The head of the UN World Food Programme issued an impassioned plea on Friday to rich countries, urging them not to "neglect" other nations in crisis beyond Ukraine.
"I'm trying to wake up the Europeans, the US," UN agency's executive director, David Beasley, said.
"While you're focused on Ukraine, please don't neglect the Sahel please don't neglect Syria and Jordan, Lebanon. If you do, the consequences will be catastrophic," he warned.
In a discussion with Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, Beasley said the risks posed by fragile states go beyond hunger.
"It could be not just starvation. It could be mass migration or destabilization," the head of the Rome-based organization said.
"Without food security, you're not going to have peace. It's just that simple."
But with the crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UN agency is facing mounting challenges.
"Is it fair for us to take food from children in Ethiopia to give to the children in Ukraine? No," he said.
The WFP is trying to buy as much grain as possible in Ukraine, one of the world's largest wheat growers, to use domestically, but also has to find drivers to transport it at a time when many men are fighting the invasion, he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft