Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Myanmar to import 3,000 tonnes of cement from Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

Myanmar to import 3,000 tonnes of cement from Bangladesh

Myanmar to import 3,000 tonnes of cement from Bangladesh

Myanmar has decided to import 3,000 tonnes of cement to Rakhine from Bangladesh following a request from the Rakhine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to grant permission for importing cement from the neighbouring country.
The development came following the approval of Naypyitaw Nasaka Council earlier this month, reports Narinjara News.
"Rakhine State government has been allowed to import the cement with an aim to stabilize its market value and sell at a reasonable price," said State chamber of commerce and industry chairman Tin Aung Oo.
Earlier, the country had restricted cement and fertilizer trade through the Bangladesh-Myanmar international border.
After the western Myanmar state has been allowed to import cement from Bangladesh, the Naypyitaw commerce department has notified the border trade companies about the development targeting the aspirants for necessary licenses to be involved in the trade.
Presently, a bag of cement in Rakhine State is priced between 12,000 and 16,500 Kyats which was between 7,000 and 8,000 Kyats before the coup of 1 February 2021. The cost is expected to go down in the coming days after the import from Bangladesh begins.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft