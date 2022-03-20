Video
BD may ratify minimum employment age ahead of next ILO summit

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is likely to ratify the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) convention 138 on minimum age by this month, setting 14 years as minimum age under which no one will be admitted to employment or work in any occupation.
Ratifying the convention was one of the actions on labour rights the European Union (EU) suggested to sustain the existing generalised scheme of preferences in the market.
According to senior government officials, a ratification letter has been prepared and submitted to the ILO for its registration.
Bangladesh is also scheduled to ratify the ILO convention 138 on minimum age on March 21 at the ILO governing body meeting to be held in Geneva.
Earlier a total of 173 ILO member states have ratified the fundamental convention of the United Nation's organisation.
According to ILO global estimates, approximately 85 million children worldwide are engaged in hazardous work, including 33.9 million in Asia and the Pacific.
The government officials said that the ratification of the convention would bring a positive development in eliminating child labour from the country as the government made commitment to eradicate all forms of child labour by 2025.
A 15-member delegation led by law minister Anisul Huq left the country to attend the 344th ILO governing body meeting and the ratification of ILO convention 138 is likely to be registered on March 21. State minister for labour Begum Monnujan Sufian is also included in the delegation as alternative leader.
In a progress report on National Action Plan on the Labour Sector of Bangladesh, the labour ministry said that the government set 14 years as the minimum age for admission to employment.
On February 28, the cabinet approved proposal to ratify the ILO Convention-138 prohibiting the employment of children below 14 and after the registration of the proposal Bangladesh would complete ratifications of all eight ILO fundamental conventions and relevant protocols, it said.
During the 9th session of the EU-Bangladesh Joint Commission in October 2019, the government agreed to develop a MAP on the labour sector and it was submitted to the EU on July 1, 2021.
Earlier, Bangladesh ratified Protocol of 2014 to ILO Convention on forced labour. The ratification was registered by ILO on January 20, 2022 and it would come into force for Bangladesh on January 20, 2023, the progress report said.
Ratifying the force labour related to ILO protocol was also a requirement from the EU to and sustain existing GSP facility in the economic bloc.





