

Beximco Pharma to produce Pfizer's C-19 drug

Nirmatrelvir is a novel main protease inhibitor that specifically blocks the activity of the enzyme needed for SARS-CoV2 viral replication, says a press release issued by Beximco Pharma on Saturday.

Ritonavir is a strong cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A4 inhibitor and pharmacokinetic boosting agent for nirmatrelvir. PAXLOVID,was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2021, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older), who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The sub-license is granted under a voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and MPP to facilitate broader global access of this antiviral combination.

Under the agreement, Beximco Pharma will manufacture this drug in Bangladesh following successful technology transfer and manufacturing regulatory approvals.

On 20 January 2022, Beximco was granted a sublicense by MPP to produce another COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, which was developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

"We are delighted that MPP has granted Beximco Pharma a sub-license to produce Pfizer's breakthrough COVID-19 treatment, which builds on the license granted to the Company in January 2022 for the production of molnupiravir, the press release quoted Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP as saying in this connection.

"This further collaboration with MPP is testament to our commitment to providing a broad selection of affordable treatments to combat COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries, as well as our strong reputation as a producer of high-quality generic medicines," he added.







