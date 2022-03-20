Bangladesh moves up 7 notches on Happiness Index

Bangladesh has moved up seven notches on the Happiness Index ahead of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, as per the World Happiness Report 2021 released by the United Nations on Friday.

The World Happiness Report is a publication of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, powered by the Gallup World Poll data.

According to the report, Bangladesh was ranked 94th among 146 countries of the world while India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar placed 136th, 121th, 127th and 126th, respectively. In the previous year's report, Bangladesh was ranked 101st among 149 countries. Nepal occupied 84th place this time.

Afghanistan was marked as the unhappiest nation in 2021, followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana, respectively.

Finland, for the fifth straight time, remained in the top position, followed by Denmark in 2nd and all five Nordic countries among the top eight countries, joined by Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

France reached its highest ranking to date, at 20th, while Canada slipped to its lowest ranking ever, at 15th, just behind Germany at 14th and followed closely by the United States and the United Kingdom at 16th and 17th.

Overall levels of life evaluations have been fairly stable during two years of COVID-19, matched by modest changes in the global rankings, the report stated.

Research on happiness has grown from just a few countries notably in North America, Western Europe, and Australia to a much more global endeavour.

On 28th June, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/281, proclaiming 20 March International Day of Happiness to be observed annually.








