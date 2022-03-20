Video
Sunday, 20 March, 2022
BD beat China with $475m RMG exports to India in 2021

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has become the preferred sourcing destination for Indian buyers, beating China in 2021. As per India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, Bangladesh exported readymade garments (RMG) worth $474.71 million to India in 2021 over 2020
It is the highest amongst all apparel import destinations - registering a gigantic 58.54 percent increase in export in 2021, reports rmgBangladesh website.
In 2021, India imported $1.15 billion worth of RMG 2021, noting a 30 percent Year on year growth. The data also revealed that among the import - knitwear garment import was $556.89 million. It was 47.61 percent growth, while the woven garments import was $600.50 million, increasing by 17.13 percent.
Among the other top apparel exporting countries, China exported $279.18 million worth of apparel to India in 2021, declining by 7.48 percent year-on-year basis.
Spain was the third-highest RMG importing destination from where India imported $103.31 million worth of garments in 2021, observing a 50.40 percent Year-on-Year basis.


