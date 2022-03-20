|
BD beat China with $475m RMG exports to India in 2021
|
Bangladesh has become the preferred sourcing destination for Indian buyers, beating China in 2021. As per India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, Bangladesh exported readymade garments (RMG) worth $474.71 million to India in 2021 over 2020
It is the highest amongst all apparel import destinations - registering a gigantic 58.54 percent increase in export in 2021, reports rmgBangladesh website.
In 2021, India imported $1.15 billion worth of RMG 2021, noting a 30 percent Year on year growth. The data also revealed that among the import - knitwear garment import was $556.89 million. It was 47.61 percent growth, while the woven garments import was $600.50 million, increasing by 17.13 percent.
Among the other top apparel exporting countries, China exported $279.18 million worth of apparel to India in 2021, declining by 7.48 percent year-on-year basis.
Spain was the third-highest RMG importing destination from where India imported $103.31 million worth of garments in 2021, observing a 50.40 percent Year-on-Year basis.