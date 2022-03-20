Tug-of-war over teas at TSC

The Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University (DU) has recently become a hot spot for exchange of hot words between students and makeshift tea stall owners on a daily basis over pricing of different types of teas.

The words-tea and TSC---are intertwined on the campus as this place is always swarmed by students on social, cultural or political purposes. More than fifty types of teas are available on the TSC compound. However, some most sold teas are milked tea, ginger-lemon-tea, liquor-tea, chili-tea, malta-tea, jiggery-tea, Horlicks-tea, coffee-milk-tea

and black coffee. Among them, the prices of milked tea, lemon-ginger-tea, Horlicks-tea, chili-tea and coffee-milk-tea have increased one and half times more than before. The prices of the teas have increased especially after the reopening of the university on October 5 last year.

On the other hand, there is only liquor-tea at Modhur Canteen, also known as the 'School of Student Politics' in the country. In this canteen, a cup of liquor-tea costs Tk 8 which was Tk 5 before the pandemic.

Tanjid Sunny, a third-year student of the university, said, "We can't pass even a single day without meeting and gossiping with friends at the TSC in the evening. Gossiping as well as drinking tea is part of our TSC life. If we drink 10 cups of ginger-lemon-tea with friends, we have to pay Tk 80 which was Tk 50 previously. In the case of milk-tea, it will cost Tk 100 whereas the amount was Tk 60 before the Covid-19 pandemic. It adds an extra Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 to our monthly cost of living. As a student, it is too much for us to bear."

Moreover, student leaders suffer the most over the increasing tea prices as they often pay the bills when they are with their activists at the TSC.

Pleading over the rising prices, Salman Siddiqui, President of DU branch of Socialist Students' Front, said, "We acknowledge that the prices of ingredients that the shop owners use to make teas have increased in the market. But they have increased the tea prices multiple times compared to the prices of these commodities."

The university authorities must take steps regarding the matter. If they don't, it will be tough for us to pass our daily lives and further our political career, Salman added.

Besides, the university administration must take initiatives to hang price lists at every tea shop so that no one can charge more from the students, said Jannat Rumi, a third-year student of this university and also a resident of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

It is learnt that the owners of the makeshift stalls increased the prices as a large number of outsiders come here every now and then, which makes the students of this university suffer as well.

Ismail, a shop owner, said they increased the prices as the prices of sugar, gas, oil, coffee, Horlicks, milk and lemon have increased in the market.

Rubel, another shop owner, said now per kg sugar costs Tk 85 which was Tk 56 before the pandemic, adding, "We count an extra Tk 20 for every liter of kerosene, Tk 25 per 400ml condensed milk and Tk 20 for 4 pieces of lemon compared to the previous prices."

Echoing the same, Swopon Mama, who has been selling teas at the TSC for almost the last four decades, said, "I sold a cup of milk tea at Tk 0.25 thirty-eight years ago. Things have changed since then. If we don't increase the prices, it will be tough for us to run our families. Prices of all the things in the markets have increased."

This correspondent visited more than fifty makeshift shops in 10 residential halls and found the price of the tea is still the same as before. A cup of milked tea is sold at Tk 6 while a ginger-lemon-tea costs Tk 5 at the dormitories.

However, the prices of milk and liquor-teas are still the same as before the Covid-19 at the makeshift tea stalls around the Nilkhet area.

DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said these shops are illegally erected at the TSC and added, "These will be evicted soon."