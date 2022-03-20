Video
Covid: 2 deaths on Friday

Positivity rate now 0.83pc

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

With a break of one day after three consecutive days without any death from Covid-19, the country again recorded 'zero death' in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.
From last Tuesday, zero
Covid-related death was reported for three consecutive days in the country. But on Friday two deaths were recorded.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported only 62 cases from Covid-19 during the same period, which is the lowest since April 11, 2020.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, the positivity rate dropped at below one percent being registered at 0.83per centas 7,451 samples were tested across the country.
Two people died of the virus and a total 108 people tested positive on Friday.
According to the statement, no new Covid case was detected in at least 51 districts across the country.
With the latest inclusion, the case tally rose to 19,50,527 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,114.Also 1,014 Covid patients were cured during the period with the recovery rate of 95.85pc.
Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 the same year.


