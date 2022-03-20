Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ameer of outlawed Jamaatul Muslemin, 9 others arrested

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, March 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 in Khulna arrested 10 operatives of banned Jamaatul Muslemin including its Ameer, a newly formed organization of JMB ideology, last night from city's Khalishpur area.
Commander of RAB-6 Lt Col Muhammad Mostak Ahmed today disclosed it at a press conference at the RAB-6 headquarter at Labanchara area in the city.
The arrested are Anwar Kabir Milon alias Middat Hossain, 50, Ameer of Jamaatul Muslemin, Sohel Rana, 30, Amenul, 38, Kamrul Islam, 55, Rifat Rahman, 24, Abdur Rouf, 62, Md Sheikh Farid, 27, Abdul Aleem, 50, Md Rafiqul Islam, 46 and Talha Islam, 19, operatives of the organization.
The RAB commander said, in a secret information, a special petrol team of RAB-6 conducted an operation at Madani Nisab Madrasa situated at the second floor of a residence of the Alamgir Sheikh alias Alam at 253 BIDC Road in Khalishpur Police Station in the city.
"They were engaged in a secret meeting in a view to conduct devastating activities at different government establishment," he said.
RAB members arrested 10 members including Ameer of the organization from the Madrasa and seized a huge number of jehadi books and important documents from their possession.
Lt Col Mostak, however, said Anwar Kabir was a student of a university of Saudi Arabia from 2002 to 2006. He returned to his residence at Charfashion area under Bhola and used to meet with Professor Mazid.
Mazid also the follower of the then JMB Ameer Shaikh Abdur Rahman and Shaikh Saydur Rahman, he said, adding that he was involved in bomb blasting at all 63 districts and landed in jail for long in connection of bomb blasting case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tug-of-war over teas at TSC
Covid: 2 deaths on Friday
Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-US ties
Biden warns Xi against China backing Russia's war in Ukraine
Ameer of outlawed Jamaatul Muslemin, 9 others arrested
Govt to fix edible oil price after VAT cut facility
Pry schools to remain open till 20th Ramadan: Zakir
Tigers break South Africa jinx beating hosts


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft