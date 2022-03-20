Ameer of outlawed Jamaatul Muslemin, 9 others arrested

KHULNA, March 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 in Khulna arrested 10 operatives of banned Jamaatul Muslemin including its Ameer, a newly formed organization of JMB ideology, last night from city's Khalishpur area.

Commander of RAB-6 Lt Col Muhammad Mostak Ahmed today disclosed it at a press conference at the RAB-6 headquarter at Labanchara area in the city.

The arrested are Anwar Kabir Milon alias Middat Hossain, 50, Ameer of Jamaatul Muslemin, Sohel Rana, 30, Amenul, 38, Kamrul Islam, 55, Rifat Rahman, 24, Abdur Rouf, 62, Md Sheikh Farid, 27, Abdul Aleem, 50, Md Rafiqul Islam, 46 and Talha Islam, 19, operatives of the organization.

The RAB commander said, in a secret information, a special petrol team of RAB-6 conducted an operation at Madani Nisab Madrasa situated at the second floor of a residence of the Alamgir Sheikh alias Alam at 253 BIDC Road in Khalishpur Police Station in the city.

"They were engaged in a secret meeting in a view to conduct devastating activities at different government establishment," he said.

RAB members arrested 10 members including Ameer of the organization from the Madrasa and seized a huge number of jehadi books and important documents from their possession.

Lt Col Mostak, however, said Anwar Kabir was a student of a university of Saudi Arabia from 2002 to 2006. He returned to his residence at Charfashion area under Bhola and used to meet with Professor Mazid.

Mazid also the follower of the then JMB Ameer Shaikh Abdur Rahman and Shaikh Saydur Rahman, he said, adding that he was involved in bomb blasting at all 63 districts and landed in jail for long in connection of bomb blasting case.









