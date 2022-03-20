Govt to fix edible oil price after VAT cut facility

The government will re-fix the edible oil price to make the value added tax (VAT) withdrawal facility effective. The Commerce Ministry is calculating how much the price of edible oil can be reduced at the consumer level as a result of reduction of VAT at three levels. The new price will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has started work on setting a new price for edible oil. A report on pricing will be submitted to the ministry

soon from this office. The company is analysing how much the 30 per cent reduction in VAT at the three levels can reduce the price at the retail level. Most attention is being paid to ensure that consumers are not deprived this time. It is to be noted that the traders increased the prices of all types of edible oils on February 6 under a kind of pressure. Refiners had earlier warned that edible oil would not be imported ahead of the holy month of Ramadan if the demand for price hike was not met. LCs would not be reopened. In this case, the biggest consumer goods, edible oil, may become zero in the market. Traders can resort to bigger manipulations. After several meetings at that time, the ministry increased the prices of all types of edible oils in the country's kitchen market in response to the demands of the refiners.

At that time, the price of bottled soybean oil increased by Tk 8 to Tk 168 per litre and the price of open soybean oil increased by Tk 7 to Tk 143, the price of bottled soybean oil increased by Tk 35 to Tk 795 and the price of palm oil increased by Tk 15 to Tk 133. But this price set by the government has never been effective in the market. Edible oil is still being sold at a higher price in the retail market than the price fixed by the government.

According to sources, the prices of edible oil abnormally increased in last one year. The price of oil has gone beyond consumers' reach due to hoarding by unscrupulous traders. Due to this, the VAT at the import, production and consumer level has been reduced by 30 per cent to make the prices affordable.

The market monitoring team will closely monitor whether this benefit of VAT reduction is being implemented in the commodity market. With the month of Ramadan knocking door the crackdown on unscrupulous traders will be intensified. To this end, the National Consumer Protection Department will conduct regular market campaigns. Apart from this, intelligence agencies, DGFI, NSI, police, DB and other government agencies will be on the ground to stop manipulation of prices. Sources said that the administration is taking the field with utmost importance to control the edible oil prices and other commodities ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. In the meantime, other imported consumer goods including edible oil, sugar, gram, pulses, wheat and dates have started arriving in the country.

The Commerce ministry has instructed the Chittagong Port Authority to expedite the unloading of these goods. In addition, the central bank has given the opportunity to open LCs or bonds at zero margins to encourage the import of consumer goods. In addition, bank loans have also been facilitated. Border Guard Bangladesh-BGB has stepped up surveillance at the border to curb the smuggling of edible oil. As a result of these initiatives, the prices of daily commodities are expected to come down to a tolerable level.

AHM Safiquzzaman, Director General of the Department of Consumer Protection, said, new prices would be set to implement the three-tier VAT reduction facility for edible oil. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already issued a circular reducing VAT by 15 per cent at the production stage, 5 per cent at the consumer level and 10 per cent at the latest import stage. Now the final calculation will be done by the Ministry to fix the new price of edible oil. However, the ministry's initial observation is that the price of edible oil will come down to a tolerable level.

He said the government would set new prices to make the VAT reduction facility effective across the country. There will be no opportunity to sell edible oil beyond that fixed price.

He said unscrupulous traders, especially those who stockpiled and increased the prices of other products including edible oil in the market, would not be given discounts.

For this purpose, the mobile court will conduct regular raids in the market, impose fines and imprisonment. The government will be in a tougher position in this regard. Sources said that the import price of crude soybean oil, which has already been unloaded through Chittagong port, has fallen to Tk 118 to Tk122 per kg. The traders said that the import price of the new consignments will be around Tk 127. As such, traders do not have to pay Tk 12 per kg VAT.

Similarly, the cost of importing palm oil can be reduced to around Tk 12. However, the oil that is being marketed now has been cleared with 15 per cent VAT.

Meanwhile, the government has taken initiatives to reduce taxes and duties on imports of daily necessities. As a result, the prices of daily commodities have started to return to normal.

The prices of gram and dates, which were in demand before holy Ramadan, were also rising in the last few days. Analysis of supply and demand of these two import dependent products shows that there is no crisis in the product.

This information has come from the reports of various agencies in the cabinet department on the demand, import, local market price, local production and import situation of holy Ramadan-centric products.

According to the report, the demand for chickpeas in the country is around one lakh metric tons per year. Of this, the local production target is 60,000 tonne. And in the holy month of Ramadan, the demand is 70,000 tonne. About one lakh tonne of gram has to be imported annually. There is no duty on import of gram.

Chhola of different quality is being sold in the market at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. During Ramadan, it was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 last year.

The country has an annual demand of about 40,000 tonne of dates. And 50,000 tonne have to be imported annually. During the holy month of Ramadan, the demand is 25,000 tonne. There is no duty on import of dates.

Besides this, the market for other products also increased. Fine rice has been sold at Tk 75 per kg in the market which was Tk 65 a month ago. The small lentil pulses were sold at Tk 120, a month ago it was Tk 110 to Tk 115. Potatoes have been sold at Tk 22 to Tk 24 per kg as against Tk 18 a month ago. Local onion is sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 30 to Tk 35. Sugar has been sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 75 to Tk 77.













