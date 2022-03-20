Pry schools to remain open till 20th Ramadan: Zakir

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain MP said all government primary schools will remain open till 20th Ramadan.

He said the decision was taken to compensate for

Coronalosses. Students are the future of this country so we are looking at the future of these students. Some of you will be secretaries, some will be doctors, some will be engineers, some will be politicians and some will be the future Prime Minister. So, you have to study well. There is no alternative of education.

The State Minister was speaking as Chief Guest at the Centenary function of Khanjanmara Govt Primary School in Roumariupazila of Kurigram on Saturday.

Zakir further said that roads, ghats, bridges and culverts have been developed and electricity has been provided to every household by this government. Students are being given new books and stipends at the beginning of the year.

RoumariUpazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Abdullah, UpazilaNirbahi Officer Al Imran, UpazilaMahila Vice Chairman MahmudaAkter Smriti, Rangpur Divisional Deputy Director of Primary Education Mozahidul Islam, Kurigram District Education Officer Shahidul Islam, Upazila Education Officer Nazrul Islam presided over the function, Former commander of UpazilaMuktijoddha Command and Bandaber UP Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Alhaj Abdul Quader.

Earlier, the State Minister cut the ribbon, released balloons and inaugurated the Centenary celebrations of Khanjanmara Govt Primary School.









