Tigers break South Africa jinx beating hosts



Bangladesh players celebrate their victory over South Africa after their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Winning the toss at SuperSport Park in Centurion, hosts invited guests to bat first and got a gigantic target of 315. Bangladesh opening pair laid the foundation of the skyscraper they built. Tamim Iqbal, the captain and Liton Das, the vice captain hoarded slow and steady 95 runs remaining undivided till Tamim's skittle out on 41 off 67. Liton on the contrary, picked up his 5th ODI fifty facing as many balls. He ornamented his sharp 50 runs' innings by five boundaries backed by one over boundary.

Tamim's dismissal however, brought Shakib Al Hasan in the middle and the man who wanted to skip the tour, emerged as the slayer against home bowlers. After quick dismissals of Tamim, Liton

and Mushfiqur Rahim (9), Shakib got newbie Yasir Ali Rabbi to pair with and stood 115-run's 4th wicket joint venture.

Rabbi, the future Tigers star, not only accompanied Shakib but swung his bat to create tinny storm of 50 off 44. The stalwart hammered Proteas bowlers to hit four fence touching shots and sent the balls in the crowds for couple of occasions. It was the maiden ODI half century for Rabbi, who scored one run only in his previous three appearances.

Shakib, the front runner, was ruthless in piling up talismanic 77 off 64. One of the best all-rounder of the game on the earth sent the balls to the rope for seven times and knocked the ball out of the park three times. Cameos trio from Mahmudullah, Mehidy Miraz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo in the slog overs, were instrumental for Bangladesh to suppress 300 runs' landmark. Mahmudullah chipped in with 25 off 17, Afif dismantled 17 off 13 while Miraz remained unbeaten accumulating 19 off 13. Taskin Ahmed was at non-striker's end till the last ball of the innings scoring seven off five as Bangladesh stopped on 314 for seven from stipulated 50 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen took two wickets each while Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo shared rest three wickets among them.

Challenging enormous 315, the rainbow nation lost their opener Janneman Malan when they were able to manage 18. Malam departed on four. Taskin's braces in the ninth over of the innings had kaput South African top-order and deepened the danger as hosts were struggling with 36 for three. Kyle Verreynne went on 21 while Aiden Markram departed for a duck.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen though kept their eyes on the ball to revamp the innings standing valuable 85 runs' 4th wicket partnership as the captain was dismissed on 31.

The oldest cog in the Proteas tent David Millar and Dussen were imperious as the hosts started to refurbish their dream to win. Haughty Dussen became the 3rd prey of Taskin stockpiling 86 off 98 with nine fours and one six. Millar conversely, scored at brisk pace, who cut down on 79 off 57. The southpaw articulated his innings by eight boundaries and three over boundaries.

None of the rest batters could show their promise but the brilliant 34 runs' partnership from the last pair was enough to minimize the margin of the defeat as Maharaj was harsh for 23 off 16 while Ngidi, the jack, remained not out on 15 off 10 till the 2nd last delivery of the penultimate over when South Africa were bowled out for 276.

Mehidy Miraz, who conceded 40 runs in his first four overs, took a devastating form in his later spell to claim four wickets in his next five overs spell baffling host batters. Taskin notched three wickets and Shoriful Islam picked two. Mahmudullah put the last pin on the board claiming the wicket of Maharaj.

Shakib named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.

The two sides will engage today in the 2nd match of the series and will meet in the ultimate clash on March 23.









