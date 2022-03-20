Under Secy Nuland, FS Momen to meet at Padma in city

Bangladesh and USA to hold the 8th round of partnership dialogue today to discuss bi-lateral and multi-lateral issues to

expand the relationship with Bangladesh on the 50th year of bilateral relations.

In the 7th round of dialogue, Washington wanted Dhaka to sign two defence agreements - General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), which US officials termed as "foundational agreements" meant to strengthen defence relationship. However, the "Leahy Law" that US governs assistance for security cooperation will also be discussed in the 8th round of meeting.

In December last, Washington asked Dhaka to inform in writing the consent to the Leahy Law that governs assistance for security cooperation, however, Dhaka is yet to reply.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will head the Bangladesh side and US state department's political affairs under secretary Victoria Nuland will lead a US delegation at the State Guest House Padma at 10:00am on Sunday.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, State department in Washington DC, the US Embassy in Dhaka worked together to set the dialogue agenda, officials said.

"Human Rights, trade and investment, labour, governance, global threats including climate change, regional issues including a free and "open Indo-Pacific region" and security cooperation are the areas to be discussed, however, the "RAB sanction" will not be in the agenda from US side directly," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

However, Dhaka would raise the sanction issue at the dialogue strongly and describe the forces' success story in curbing terrorism and drug trafficking, we are also ready to provide the evidence to them (US party) the information that the government took a number of actions against some individuals of RAB whenever it received complaints of human rights violations, he said.

The seventh Bangladesh-US partnership dialogue was held in 2019 when the US had pledged that it would provide additional security assistance for Bangladesh to increase maritime domain awareness, piracy, and regional security coordination in the Bay of Bengal.

The two countries have drawn up a series of engagements in coming months as part of which the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken invited Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen to Washington to mark the 50-year anniversary of bilateral ties on April 4.

Officials said the Bangladesh-US partnership dialogue was sort of "umbrella" platform while it is set to be followed by a second round of high-level bilateral economic consultation and a eighth security dialogue in Washington DC in coming months. US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon for the purpose of deepening ties with Bangladesh as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia.

"Looking forward to visiting Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka where our partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region," she said ahead of the visit.

During her March 19-23 visit to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation, Nuland will underscore US commitment to and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners, according to the US Department of State. Under Secretary Nuland will hold "Partnership Dialogues" in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. Nuland will meet with the civil society members and chamber people in these countries.







