

Justice Shahabuddin passes away

According to his relatives the former president breathed his last at 10:28am and he was suffering from old age complications.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed their deep shock and sorrow at the death of former President and Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister in her condolence message prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

CJ Hasan Foez Siddique expressed his profound shock at the death of Shahabuddin and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

Born at Kendua upazila in Netrokona district on February 1 in 1930, Shahabuddin Ahmed was appointed as Chief Justice of Bangladesh on January 14 in 1990. His father Talukdar Resat Ahmed Bhuiyan was a philanthropist.

After passing the matriculation and intermediate examinations he took admission at Dhaka University in 1948. He obtained bachelor in Economics degree in 1951 and master's in International Relations in 1952 as a resident student of Fazlul Haq Hall. He attended a special course in public administration at the University of Oxford. Shahabuddin Ahmed started his career as a Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) officer. He was Sub-divisional officer of Gopalganj and Natore. After that, he was additional deputy commissioner of Faridpur. In 1960, he was transferred to the judicial branch. He worked as additional district and sessions judge of Dhaka and Barisal, and as district and sessions judge of Comilla and Chittagong.

In 1967, he served as a registrar of the High Court of the then East Pakistan in Dhaka. He was elevated to the bench of the High Court on January 20, 1972 and acted on deputation at the Labour Appellate Tribunal for two years, 1973 and 1974. Shahabuddin Ahmed was appointed a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on February 7 in 1980 and was confirmed in this office on April 15 in 1981.

Ahmed was the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry established under the Commission of Inquiry Act on police firing on the students in mid-February 1983. He was the Chairman of the National Pay Commission in 1984 and submitted a report on the basis of which upward revision of pay scale was made.

He later became the head of the government as Acting President of the country after the fall of HM Ershad in 1990. Shahabuddin Ahmed formed a caretaker government with neutral non-political persons that oversaw the general election in the country in February 1991.

Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was elected President of the country unopposed on July 23 in 1996 having been nominated by the Awami League.











