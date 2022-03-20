Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive seized 1.01 kgs of crystal meth and 10,000 Yaba pills from Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Saturday.
Tipped off, a team of BGB challenged two smugglers coming from Myanmar by a boat trough the Naf River, said commanding officer of Teknaf Battalion-2, Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.
Sensing danger, the smugglers jumped into the river and managed to flee the scene.
Later, the BGB men seized 10,000 Yaba pills and 1.014 crystal meth worth Tk 5.37 crore from the boat.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar
RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg
HSTU student’s hanging body recovered
2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi
Selina Hayat Ivy, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor
Two kidnappers held in city


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], onl[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft