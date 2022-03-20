Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive seized 1.01 kgs of crystal meth and 10,000 Yaba pills from Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Saturday.

Tipped off, a team of BGB challenged two smugglers coming from Myanmar by a boat trough the Naf River, said commanding officer of Teknaf Battalion-2, Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.

Sensing danger, the smugglers jumped into the river and managed to flee the scene.

Later, the BGB men seized 10,000 Yaba pills and 1.014 crystal meth worth Tk 5.37 crore from the boat. -UNB