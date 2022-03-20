RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide

RANGPUR, Mar 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested four people from Savar area in Dhaka district on Friday evening for inciting a married youth to commit suicide on February 12 last in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur.

"Earlier, Imroz Hossain Rony, 30, of Pirgachha upazila came live on Facebook and committed suicide by taking poison on February 12 last," a press release issued by Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-13 Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said on Saturday.

Before committing suicide on Facebook live, Rony blamed his wife, father-in-law, uncle-in-law and brother-in-law and some other members of his in-law's house for his suicide. Rony married Shamima Yasmin alias Sathi, 23, daughter of Badal Miah, a day-laborer of village Paschim Haguria Hashim of the same upazila, following love affairs four years ago. By this time, a son was born in their family.

The wife was demanding Taka five lakh for 'Denmohar' and more money for her maintenance from her husband following a family quarrel recently. At one stage, the wife went to the house of her uncle Mukul Miah without informing anyone.

Rony went to the house of Mukul Miah to bring back his wife home when people of his father-in-law's house insulted him.

In the wake of that incident, Rony came on Facebook live and committed suicide after narrating the reasons behind and names of the responsible people.

A case was filed in this connection with Pirgachha police station. The sensational issue immediately created widespread tension in the area. In this context, RAB-13 alongside the police conducted a shadow investigation into the incident. "Acting on a tip off, the elite force conducted a raid at Hemayetpur area under Savar police station in Dhaka and arrested the four accused persons on Friday evening," the release said. The arrested persons are Shahjahan Islam alias Badal, 50, Emdadul Haque, 35, the victim's wife Shamima Yasmin alias Sathi, 23, and Bithi Akhter, 30, of Pirgachha upazila.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to the elite force that they were involved in stimulation to the suicide. -BSS









