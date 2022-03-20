Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

RANGPUR, Mar 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested four people from Savar area in Dhaka district on Friday evening for inciting a married youth to commit suicide on February 12 last in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur.
"Earlier, Imroz Hossain Rony, 30, of Pirgachha upazila came live on Facebook and committed suicide by taking poison on February 12 last," a press release issued by Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-13 Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said on Saturday.
Before committing suicide on Facebook live, Rony blamed his wife, father-in-law, uncle-in-law and brother-in-law and some other members of his in-law's house for his suicide. Rony married Shamima Yasmin alias Sathi, 23, daughter of Badal Miah, a day-laborer of village Paschim Haguria Hashim of the same upazila, following love affairs four years ago. By this time, a son was born in their family.
The wife was demanding Taka five lakh for 'Denmohar' and more money for her maintenance from her husband following a family quarrel recently. At one stage, the wife went to the house of her uncle Mukul Miah without informing anyone.
Rony went to the house of Mukul Miah to bring back his wife home when people of his father-in-law's house insulted him.
In the wake of that incident, Rony came on Facebook live and committed suicide after narrating the reasons behind and names of the responsible people.
A case was filed in this connection with Pirgachha police station. The sensational issue immediately created widespread tension in the area. In this context, RAB-13 alongside the police conducted a shadow investigation into the incident. "Acting on a tip off, the elite force conducted a raid at Hemayetpur area under Savar police station in Dhaka and arrested the four accused persons on Friday evening," the release said. The arrested persons are Shahjahan Islam alias Badal, 50, Emdadul Haque, 35, the victim's wife Shamima Yasmin alias Sathi, 23, and Bithi Akhter, 30, of Pirgachha upazila.
During the preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to the elite force that they were involved in stimulation to the suicide.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar
RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg
HSTU student’s hanging body recovered
2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi
Selina Hayat Ivy, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor
Two kidnappers held in city


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft