Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 19: The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, was observed in the city as elsewhere in the district with due religious fervor and devotion.
Religious institutions including Islamic Foundation and Chattogram authorities here chalked out programmes including discussion, Milad and Zikir Mahfil.
Muslim devotees passed the night at mosques and homes offering special prayers, holding zikir, milad mahfils, reciting from the holy Quran and other religious rituals in observance the meaningful night maintaining health rules.
Many devotees offered 'nafl' prayers and special munajats at mosques.
In their munajats, the Muslims sought divine blessings of Almighty Allah for long life, peace, progress, good health and happiness and forgiveness, eternal peace for the souls of their departed parents, generations, nearer and dearer ones.
A good number of Muslim devotees visited shrines of saints and also offered munajat for their peace and distributed sweets and homemade foods among the poor, neighbors and friends.
They also sought divine blessings of Almighty Allah for long life, peace, progress and prosperity of the nation and Muslim Ummah. They also prayed for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace.
Improved diets were also served in jails, hospitals, orphanages and juveniles centres, run by the social welfare department. The local newspapers published special articles while Chattogram centres of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the holy night.    -BSS


