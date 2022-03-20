

HSTU student’s hanging body recovered

The deceased was Mizanur Rahman Palash, a batch 18 student of Food & Process Engineering Department and son of Abdus Sattar from Gazipur. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in 'Blue Moon' hostel.

"I found the room locked from inside after being informed by a student, " said Rezaul Islam, owner of the dormitory. The student's body hanging with a gamcha (towel) wrapped around his neck was recovered around 1 am and was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where the doctors announced him dead, said Asaduzzaman, inspector of the kotwali police station. The body was handed over to family after an autopsy, he said.

HSTU Proctor Professor Dr Mamunur Rashid said police was informed immediately after spotting Palash's hanging body. -UNB







