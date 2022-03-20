Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

RAJSHAHI, Mar 19: Around two lakh low-income people will get essential items of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the district, including its city, through showing family cards from today ahead of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.
Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil revealed this while briefing the journalists on the issue at his office conference hall today, adding the essential items will be sold in two phases. In the first phase, TCB will sell the essential items from March 20 and continue until March 30. In the 2nd phase, the organization will sell the products from April 3 to continue until April 20.
DC Jalil told the journalists that the aim of the government is to provide essential items to the poor section of people at an affordable price during the month of Ramadan so that they can get some relief and can celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with ease and comfort.
From the TCB trucks, a consumer would be able to take maximum 2 kgs of sugar at Taka 55 per kg, 2 liters of soybean oil at Taka 110 per liter, 2 kgs of lentil at Taka 65 per kg and 2kgs of chickpea at Taka 50 per kg.
Meanwhile, around 13.39 lakh marginalized and other less-incoming households will get the TCB essential commodities at subsidised rates through family cards issued by local administration in Rajshahi division.
TCB has brought some changes in its selling process aimed at bringing back discipline and special cards have been arranged for the less-income group people.
"We have completed the card-preparation works in all 30 wards of Rajshahi city," said Moshiur Rahman, secretary of Rajshahi City Corporation, adding 55,000 households will get the commodity facilities in the city. The cards were prepared on the basis of their respective NID.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the decision of selling essential commodities for betterment of the less-income families.
Shahidul Islam, Rajshahi Regional Office Head of the TCB, said that 5,66,360 families will get TCB commodities in his working districts of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore. Bogura Regional Office Head of the TCB Shafiqul Islam said 7,72,331 families will get the commodities in his working districts of Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat and Gaibandha.
From now on, none will have to stand in line to purchase TCB goods but anyone can buy goods through only showing his family card. Only the deserved families can avail the facilities, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar
RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg
HSTU student’s hanging body recovered
2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi
Selina Hayat Ivy, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor
Two kidnappers held in city


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft