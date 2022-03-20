2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 19: Around two lakh low-income people will get essential items of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the district, including its city, through showing family cards from today ahead of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil revealed this while briefing the journalists on the issue at his office conference hall today, adding the essential items will be sold in two phases. In the first phase, TCB will sell the essential items from March 20 and continue until March 30. In the 2nd phase, the organization will sell the products from April 3 to continue until April 20.

DC Jalil told the journalists that the aim of the government is to provide essential items to the poor section of people at an affordable price during the month of Ramadan so that they can get some relief and can celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with ease and comfort.

From the TCB trucks, a consumer would be able to take maximum 2 kgs of sugar at Taka 55 per kg, 2 liters of soybean oil at Taka 110 per liter, 2 kgs of lentil at Taka 65 per kg and 2kgs of chickpea at Taka 50 per kg.

Meanwhile, around 13.39 lakh marginalized and other less-incoming households will get the TCB essential commodities at subsidised rates through family cards issued by local administration in Rajshahi division.

TCB has brought some changes in its selling process aimed at bringing back discipline and special cards have been arranged for the less-income group people.

"We have completed the card-preparation works in all 30 wards of Rajshahi city," said Moshiur Rahman, secretary of Rajshahi City Corporation, adding 55,000 households will get the commodity facilities in the city. The cards were prepared on the basis of their respective NID.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the decision of selling essential commodities for betterment of the less-income families.

Shahidul Islam, Rajshahi Regional Office Head of the TCB, said that 5,66,360 families will get TCB commodities in his working districts of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore. Bogura Regional Office Head of the TCB Shafiqul Islam said 7,72,331 families will get the commodities in his working districts of Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat and Gaibandha.

From now on, none will have to stand in line to purchase TCB goods but anyone can buy goods through only showing his family card. Only the deserved families can avail the facilities, he added. -BSS









