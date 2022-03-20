Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two kidnappers held in city

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police (Uttara division) arrested two alleged kidnappers, in separate drives, and rescued a child from TT Para area of Kamalapur under Mugda Police Station in the city on Friday.
The arrested were Md Nasir Uddin and Md Mehdi Hasan.
Mamunur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dakshinkhan Police Station, confirmed the matter to journalists.
The 2 years-old child named Enamul Hasan, son of Md Billal Hosaain was kidnapped on March 15 last from Kotbari area under Dakshinkhan thana and later, demanded ransom of Taka 3 lakh through mobile phone, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Brunch (Uttara Division) Kaiser Rizvi Qurayshi.
A case was filed with Dakshinkhan Police Station on March 17.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 1 kg Crystal meth, Yaba  seized in Cox’s Bazar
RAB-13 arrests 4 for inciting youth to commit suicide
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Shab-e-Barat observed in Ctg
HSTU student’s hanging body recovered
2 lakh low-income people to get TCB essential items in Rajshahi
Selina Hayat Ivy, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor
Two kidnappers held in city


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft