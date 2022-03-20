Two kidnappers held in city

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police (Uttara division) arrested two alleged kidnappers, in separate drives, and rescued a child from TT Para area of Kamalapur under Mugda Police Station in the city on Friday.

The arrested were Md Nasir Uddin and Md Mehdi Hasan.

Mamunur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dakshinkhan Police Station, confirmed the matter to journalists.

The 2 years-old child named Enamul Hasan, son of Md Billal Hosaain was kidnapped on March 15 last from Kotbari area under Dakshinkhan thana and later, demanded ransom of Taka 3 lakh through mobile phone, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Brunch (Uttara Division) Kaiser Rizvi Qurayshi.

A case was filed with Dakshinkhan Police Station on March 17. -BSS












