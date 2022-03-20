Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Yet, happier than many nations

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

It is inspiring to note that Bangladesh has been ranked as the world's 94th happy country in the World Happiness Report 2022 released by the United Nations on Friday. The report ranked Finland as the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row with Denmark coming in second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Afghanistan ranked as the unhappiest countries in the world, with Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana rounding out the bottom five.

However, it is also no less enchanting that the country also stands happier ahead of India and Pakistan within the region. The recent annual World Happiness Report has ranked India at a lowly 136, even below Pakistan, which is at 121 on the list.

This year the country has moved up seven notches leaving behind most of our neighbours behind.

The World Happiness Report is now in its 10th year, and it is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over a three-year period. This latest edition was completed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, happiness in rich countries is far more dependent on close personal relationships, good health and job satisfaction, whereas in poorer countries the benchmarks to assess happiness are based on more basic variables. The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being, including income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity.

As far as basic and caring variables are concerned, we have surely done better in terms of supporting well-being, freedom and trust. And the country's average healthy life expectancy has also increased over the years.

Lest we forget, The World Happiness Report 2022 also shows hope in dark times. The pandemic brought not only pain and suffering but also an increase in social support and benevolence. We have also fared well in extending social support and benevolence in combating the pandemic.

As we battle the ills of disease and war, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other's support in times of great need.

However, our performance in the global happiness index also triggers a curiosity - how despite numerous challenges linked to corruption, growing pollution, climate change, regular and abnormal price hike of daily essentials - we have managed to climb higher at a steady pace in the happiness index.

It may well be, our collective efforts to remain contented in the face of challenges is far much overpowering than most nations. Or perhaps our personal demands in defining happiness are not too complex.

Whatever, drawing inspiration from our performance in the global happiness index, it is also time to fare better in other global indexes , namely in the global corruption , democracy and pollution indexes. Faring better in these indexes is likely to turn us even happier.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yet, happier than many nations
Time to explore the Japanese market
Disputes over Delta Plan 2100
Tigresses seal a landmark victory
A separate waste management system for Dhaka
BD-KSA eye on diversifying bilateral ties
EU mission to review rights standards for GSP
Fear of soaring food prices looms large


Latest News
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft