Yet, happier than many nations

It is inspiring to note that Bangladesh has been ranked as the world's 94th happy country in the World Happiness Report 2022 released by the United Nations on Friday. The report ranked Finland as the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row with Denmark coming in second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Afghanistan ranked as the unhappiest countries in the world, with Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana rounding out the bottom five.



However, it is also no less enchanting that the country also stands happier ahead of India and Pakistan within the region. The recent annual World Happiness Report has ranked India at a lowly 136, even below Pakistan, which is at 121 on the list.



This year the country has moved up seven notches leaving behind most of our neighbours behind.



The World Happiness Report is now in its 10th year, and it is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.



It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over a three-year period. This latest edition was completed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Nevertheless, happiness in rich countries is far more dependent on close personal relationships, good health and job satisfaction, whereas in poorer countries the benchmarks to assess happiness are based on more basic variables. The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being, including income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity.



As far as basic and caring variables are concerned, we have surely done better in terms of supporting well-being, freedom and trust. And the country's average healthy life expectancy has also increased over the years.



Lest we forget, The World Happiness Report 2022 also shows hope in dark times. The pandemic brought not only pain and suffering but also an increase in social support and benevolence. We have also fared well in extending social support and benevolence in combating the pandemic.



As we battle the ills of disease and war, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other's support in times of great need.



However, our performance in the global happiness index also triggers a curiosity - how despite numerous challenges linked to corruption, growing pollution, climate change, regular and abnormal price hike of daily essentials - we have managed to climb higher at a steady pace in the happiness index.



It may well be, our collective efforts to remain contented in the face of challenges is far much overpowering than most nations. Or perhaps our personal demands in defining happiness are not too complex.



Whatever, drawing inspiration from our performance in the global happiness index, it is also time to fare better in other global indexes , namely in the global corruption , democracy and pollution indexes. Faring better in these indexes is likely to turn us even happier.