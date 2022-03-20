Acquisition of e-passport is fading

Dear Sir,

It was hoped that the latest technology in e-passport would reduce the suffering of people expecting a passport. But despite the increase in the technical standard of e-passport, the staff lacks skills. There is a lack of transparency. At the same time, various complexities have taken shape here. The authorities should take effective steps to resolve such crises. The biggest advantage of e-passport is that it allows travelers to travel very fast and easily using e-gate.The negligence of the officials in the passport office is obvious. People are being deprived of services because of them. Because of them, people are constantly suffering from various problems. It goes without saying that the officers do not have the attitude of service. I have seen with my own eyes the tendency of the lower level officials to ask unnecessary questions on the people seeking general passport services, and the tendency to create unnecessary complications with the registration form, which also reminds me of the invisible hand of the middlemen. By forcing the officials to use them, the common man is turning to the brokers, which is making them upset, tired and facing various problems. It is hoped that the Government will take immediate action to rid this important sector of corruption.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)