

Special care for special children



Once, some children were playing in the park. They requested the mother to tell her child to join them. After repeated request, she allowed the child to play with them. They started playing by cooking like the adults and serving others on leaves which serve as plates and other elements as food. When her child was served on a leaf, she declined since shewas not used tothis manner of play like other children. The motherobserved this incident from far and was pained.



Apart from that, another incident happened. --Whose kid is this? Didn't her parents teach her anything? These questions were posed by an invited guest in a marriage ceremony from the crowd. This sort of prompt judgment she has to hear for her kid so frequently.



Similarly, she attended a family party where many of the guests participated along with their children. The children were playing and having fun at their pace. The kid was quiet and sitting idle at the corner of the room. One of the attendees noticed it and asked her why her kid was not joining them. She let her know that her child is special that's why she is like this. That lady suggested her not to reveal the matter of her kid to anyone else. She was confused why the lady gave her this advice either to feel comfortable in public or not to be ashamed of being a mother of a special child.



Even, she cannot go to restaurant with her kid since the child loves to take food from other people without considering anything. She tries toavoid going to any family party because of her kid's behavior and people do not take these things easily.



Moreso, her kid has the tendency to do something using others' hand such as pressing a button or putting off a cork of a bottle. Once, her co-passenger on the airplane asked her why her child was changing the music using her hand instead of her own hand; she felt embarrassed to reply her question and technically avoided it. Also, in the winter season, the child keeps the ceiling fan switched on since she loves the noise of the running fan, and cannot feel the cold of winter.



Sometimes, her kid insists to wear the same clothes for so many days. When she goes for shopping, shehas to remain in constant fear that her child may cause herembarrassment anytime. Even, the kid begins to walk with the strangers considering them as her parents.When her mom asks her name sometimes, she tells her mother'sname. The child cannot recognise who her mother is. She does not call her mom and never misses her. As a mother, shedoes everything for her. She has motherly affection for herbut the kiddoes not have any feeling for the mom.



Through the description of the above mentioned incidents, it is evident that the child is not normal rather special. Let's talk about the definition of special children. According to Julia Kagan, Senior Editor of Investopedia, a special childneeds special attention and specific necessities that other children do not. The state may declare this status for the purpose of offering benefits and assistance for the child's well-being and growth.



Special needs can also be a legal designation, particularly in the adoption and foster care community, wherein the child and guardian receive support to help them both lead productive lives. For American Psychological Association, a special child is the type of child who requires special education. Such children may have learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, or emotional difficulties.



However, the outlook of our society towardsautism is still extremely superstitious. In the middle of the year 2021, a Bangla drama was telecast on You Tube where a special child was presented as a punishment for parents' sins. Thanks to the netizens who raised their voice against it and demanded to remove the content. Telecasting this type of content on media reveals our outlook towards special children whichis so inferior.



The number of autistic children is increasing. Currently 1 in 150 children in the world is autistic; one in eight children in the United States is autistic. No one knows the exact number of autistic children in our country but it is not difficult to understand that the number of these helpless children is increasing in the country.



For this, mass consciousness is required. In radio, television and social media huge circulation should be there that special children are not harmful. If the normal children associate with them, it will not harm them rather it will assist to develop the communication skills of the special children. Religious scholars should preach in a positive way regarding special children.



At the same time, the government should come forward to do something positive for them. Special children require special care and they should have the access to associate with other children. If they are given the opportunity to mix up with the normal children, they can develop themselves quite well. The more they are treated in a different way the more they become alienated from mainstream society.



In terms of schooling, they should be given the opportunity to read in all schools instead of separate schools providing them with all the necessary facilities. Consequently, it will decrease the gap between normal kids and special kids.



Besides that, teachers should be trained properly so that they can guide those children properly.A Positive outlook should be created among the people regarding special children so that they are treated with kindness. It is true that this kind of treatment cannot cure them completely but at least lessen their parents' torment. Even, we should give mental support to their parents so that they do not hesitate to talk about their special children.

The writer is a lecturer in the Department of English at Dhaka International University











