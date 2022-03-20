

Preservation of Sundarbans is crucial



This vast forest is one of the green lands of Bangladesh's existence, economy and natural beauty. More than three hundred species of trees, various species of fish, wild animals and birds, rivers, canals etc. have made this forest unique and infinite. The main tree of this forest is Sundari. It is believed, calling the forest 'Sundarbans' is because of its abundance of Sundari trees.



According to D. Prain's calculations published in 1903, there are a total of 334 species of plants under 245 genera in this forest. This forest is also unique in terms of animal diversity. A variety of animals live in this forest. It is home to the world famous Royal Bengal Tiger. In addition to the Royal Bengal Tiger, there are thousands of species of birds, reptiles, monkeys, spotted deer, wild cat, leopard, wild boar and so on.



The contribution of the Sundarbans in the economic field is also immense. The Sundarbans plays an important role in the national economy as well as in the economy of the southwestern part of the country. About 35 lakh people depend directly and indirectly on this mangrove forest. About 45 percent of the government's revenue comes from this forest.



It is one of the prime sources and suppliers of house-building materials, timber products, medicinal plants, animal feed, honey and beeswax, including the raw materials of newsprint and hardboard mills in Khulna and other plant-based industries such as matches and boat-building factories. The Sundarbans also acts as a shield against natural disasters. This forest saves about three trillion takas every year from natural disasters, report says.



But it is a matter of great sorrow that this immense beauty of nature, the Sundarbans, the safeguard of nature, is on the verge of destruction today. The biodiversity of the Sundarbans is being destroyed in many ways. This mangrove forest has been silently being destroyed for the last 40 years due to man-made disasters with natural calamities like Sidr and Ayla.



Today, many species of trees, including wildlife, are almost extinct. The main tree of this forest, Sundari, is dying of an unknown disease today. The unknown disease is believed to have been caused by the depletion of freshwater in the Sundarbans because of the Farakka Dam and the increase in salinity due to rising sea levels resulting from climate change.



Apart from Sundari, there are 334 species of trees in this forest. If proper action is not taken now, experts believe that in the next 50 years, 73 percent of the forest will be devoid of trees.



One of the attractions of the Sundarbans, the Royal Bengal Tiger, the protector of nature, is also in crisis today. At one time there were many tigers roaming in this forest. But day by day that number is decreasing. The data recorded in 2004 say that there were about 500 tigers in this forest. But the 2015 survey says that number is now only 106.



The number of tigers in the Sundarbans is declining due to various reasons including poaching, lack of food and natural calamities. And if this situation continues, it is feared that one day the number of tigers in the Sundarbans will be reduced to zero.



Besides, some unscrupulous, injudicious and unethical people are taking the Sundarbans to the brink of destruction by cutting down trees, hunting deer illegally, killing fish with poison etc. Economic activity has also increased around the Sundarbans. Various industrial factories are rapidly developing in the surrounding areas including Mongla.



An unscrupulous group is trying to establish a tourism business centred on the newly awakened char including Bangabandhu Char in the Bay of Bengal between Dublar Char and Hiran Point. Heavy infrastructure like the Rampal Power Station, just 14 km from the Sundarbans, continues to be built.



These activities around the Sundarbans are threatening the biodiversity of this forest. Influential people often set fires in the forest to make holes in it with the connivance of dishonest officials of the forest department. So that the fish come to that place during the rainy season and they can collect them easily. Large ships, launches and steamers are plying through the Sundarbans every day.



Because of killing the fish with poison, the fish is being damaged, at the same time the habitat of crabs, snails, oysters, frogs and other aquatic animals are being destroyed. In this way, the Sundarbans is constantly being ruined and its ecosystem is being severely damaged.



The Sundarbans protects Bangladesh from major natural disasters like cyclones; contributes to our economic prosperity. So, keeping the Sundarbans alive is our moral and essential responsibility. The government needs to take strict and effective steps to protect the Sundarbans, including raising awareness on a large scale.



Meanwhile, a large part of the bandits of this forest have surrendered and returned to normal life. In addition to monitoring, employment and other financial benefits must be provided to these returned bandits so that they do not return to their former jobs. The dishonest officials involved in the destruction of the Sundarbans should be identified and exemplary punishment should be provided including dismissal.



The government will have to move away from the construction of the Rampal Power Plant, given the seriousness of the objections raised by UNESCO and environmentalists. If large launches and ships are banned from moving through the forest, the movement of animals in the forest will be uninterrupted.



In addition to reforming the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, new laws need to be enacted to protect the natural diversity of the Sundarbans. The people leaving the edge of the Sundarbans depend heavily on it for their livelihood. This is creating additional pressure on the forest. Due to the free and extensive movement of people in the forest, the natural reproduction of the forest is also being hampered as the animals and birds are not able to move freely.



Therefore, if alternative employment arrangements are made for the local people to reduce their dependence on the Sundarbans, it can be expected to bring positive results.



The Sundarbans is one of the three largest mangrove forests in the world. This is a pride for Bangladesh. However, the kind of significant research that was needed for its preservation, development and expansion is not seen. This requires thorough research into the Sundarbans' vegetation, fisheries, the Royal Bengal Tiger, animals, birds, aquatic animals, soil, weather etc. so that the biodiversity of the Sundarbans can be developed and conserved in a planned and appropriate way based on the research results.



It should not be forgotten that the Sundarbans is one of our natural beauty resorts. It is one of the bearers and carriers of our national existence and economy. Destroying the Sundarbans means killing our very existence. So we have to be more vocal to preserve the beauty of the Sundarbans.

Monirul Haque Rony, Lecturer, Department of Social Work, Savar Government College,

Savar, Dhaka











