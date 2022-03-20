

Morale: The weapon of the invincible soldier



Improved morale involves self-confidence, positive attitudes and motivations, while low morale involves negative attitudes, frustration, lack of motivation and aimlessness.



Napoleon said, "Three-quarters of the morale contributes to the realization of the main objective on the battlefield, and the remaining one-fourth is accomplished by manpower."



According to an American general, morale is, ''When a soldier thinks his army is best in the world, his regiment the best in the army, his company the best in the regiment, his squad the best in the company, and that he himself is the best blankety-blank soldier man in the outfit."

The United Kingdom, the former Soviet Union, and most recently the United States have occupied Afghanistan for many years, but eventually they (including the Taliban) were forced to leave Afghanistan in the face of fierce resistance from various groups fighting in Afghanistan.



The main reason for the victory of the people of Afghanistan was the glorious tradition and morale of winning the war. The source of their morale is religious faith.



In 1971, in the Great War of Liberation, the combined military, civilian and paramilitary forces of our country, including the MuktiBahini, were able to snatch the independence of Bangladesh by defeating the state-of-the-art modern armed forces like the invading Pakistani forces in just nine months.



One of the reasons for this victory in the war of liberation is: national consciousness, unity, patriotism, strong self-confidence, not being afraid of death, oppression of Bengalis by Pakistanis, intense hatred and resentment due to immoral exploitation and discrimination and above all indomitable morale etc.



However, the influence of skilled and experienced leadership is considered to be the most important factor behind the creation of this high morale and deep love of country.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic March 7th speech was a clear direction to all levels of military, paramilitary and civilian personnel (including the MuktiBahini) during the Great Liberation War.



This instruction aroused great enthusiasm to keep the morale of all concerned intact and encouraged the pro-liberation forces at all levels to unite and jump into the war.



Even after independence, various military and paramilitary forces of Bangladesh have shown extraordinary skill and achievement in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and at different borders, even in the face of various risks.



Moreover, these forces of Bangladesh have been carrying out their duties with sincerity and reputation in peacekeeping missions in different countries under the auspices of the United Nations.



One of the reasons behind this is: their indomitable morale, strong self-confidence, strict discipline and loyalty, world class training, immense patience and above all positive attitude towards the profession as a heroic nation inspired by the spirit of liberation war.



When a country's military is victorious on a battlefield, the next battlefield is fought with greater morale, but the morale of a defeated force is shattered.



However, while strong morale is helpful for success, success due to complacency or ego can in some cases break morale.Again, a team is motivated to work with infinite speed to overcome even when faced with a disaster.The team with a long tradition is able to maintain strong morale in the face of adversity.



In times of war, when there is a fear of the enemy, the army is often afraid to go to war, or refrain from fighting or flee.Many times, pretending to be ill or submitting leave applications to the authorities.For example, during the US occupation of Iraq, Iraqi forces refrained from fighting or fled, and the US was able to occupy Iraq without hindrance.



On the other hand, according to various sources, when a war breaks out on the border with Pakistan or China, the Indian Army starts competing with the authorities to submit leave applications. This situation is probably due to the low morale of the army.



In many countries, members of the military fall ill due to a lack of quality and nutritious food, reducing their fighting ability as well as their morale.

The BBC (Bangla) recently published a report on such allegations and mutual accusations by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.



Moreover, when the military forces of a country are deprived of modern and world class weapons and military equipment compared to the rival or potential enemy country, they consider themselves inferior to the military forces of the opposing country. As a result, their morale drops.



Therefore, in order to safeguard the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, the creation of skilled, trained and experienced military forces equipped with modern armaments as well as improving their morale must be considered as a priority. In this case, the advice of the concerned military and civilian psychologists can be taken.



Terrorist activities are frequently reported in the hilly areas of Bangladesh, where the military forces of Bangladesh have to fight in the face of terrorists at very high risk.



In such a situation, it is necessary to take special training measures for the soldiers to specialize in mountain and jungle warfare, so that all fears are removed from their minds and indomitable morale and strong self-confidence is created.



This is because in the context of increasing the morale of the combined military and paramilitary forces through such training, on the one hand, terrorist activities in the hilly areas will be stopped, on the other hand, it will be possible to thwart any aggressive activities of foreign countries in those areas.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla.









