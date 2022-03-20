Come on, it’s just a Facebook reaction!

Wise people may have said that how someone else perceives you is none of your business, but in the real world, we do care about someone else's opinion about what we do or say. Naturally, no one wants negative epithets and the tendency to be lauded for what we do or say has become a national obsession with the advent of social media platforms.



However, this predilection to see how we are evaluated often ends up in terrible consequences like the stabbing and eventual death of one Nayeem and two others in Gazipur. Reportedly, Nayeem had pressed the 'haha' icon on a photo posting of the wife of someone called Zahid.



Offended and enraged,Zahid challenged Nayeem and the two groups faced each other to settle the matter over a fight. For those who are into music videos, the episode is similar to the 'Beat it' video song by the late pop star Michael Jackson. In the video, two groups face off for a knife fight but the ending is an amicable one as both sides end up dancing.



In real life, the incident in Gazipur has ended the lives of three young people, leaving us questing the cause of so much rage over such a trivial matter.



Not a small matter for millions: For those whose lives are lived on the virtual world and every online post scrutinised/analysed form countless angles, how people react to an image or a written posting is literally a life and death matter.



It may be safe to speculate that an old fashioned chivalry was a play here because the 'haha' reaction to the image of Zahid's wife, triggered the feeling that her honour had been sullied which needs to be avenged. Silly to us but no laughing matter to countless social media users, who perhaps feel that the wrong reaction may demean them in front of others because these platforms are open to all. One incorrect reaction may trigger others to do the same.



Now look at it from another angle; there are several reactions, sad, angry, love, care and the one with laughter, which, over the years, has come to signify an attitude ridiculing the uploaded post. The icon should have been named 'Joy and Jubilation' instead of 'haha'.



Are we letting social media to rule us?



The answer is yes because irrespective of age, when we post something, the natural instinct is to check every ten minutes how many likes we got and what comments were written. At fifty, I do it, so you can imagine what people in their twenties will do. In simple language, we want appreciation, acknowledgment plus approval from others. Social media platforms massage the ego, tells others how much fun we are having and,without doubt, triggers jealousy in others.



Admit it! We want to make other people envious! To look at this phenomenon from another perspective, the current world is about publicity. Even the biggest powers of the world are into the game of air brushing their image.



However, allowing comments and reactions to rule us is taking the obsession too far. Among several likes and approving comments, one or two negative or disheartening ones should not be taken into account. After all, you can't win them all!



The three deaths were for nothing! But as the newspapers reported the incident they never mentioned what the wife did when her photo got a 'haha' reaction from Nayeem.



Accepted that her husband, Zahid was annoyed but did she instigate him to go and teach Nayeem a lesson or did she ask him to simply ignore it? Did she goad him into it or try to put sense in him?



Perhaps she was so furious that all sense left her!



Even if the reaction had offended her and her husband, a knife fight was hardly the justified response.



The 'haha' icon should go: Facebook ought to think again about keeping this icon and can contemplate replacing it with something like 'joy' or 'smashing'.



As per reports, Zahid and his acolytes were arrested by the police although they will possibly be out of prison within a short time. The worrying part is that countless others will carry on attaching too much importance to Facebook reactions.



An in depth sociological survey needs to be carried out on how we allow the virtual world to blur our senses. Also, the culture on social platforms need to be discussed openly at school and colleges because through online chatting, many boys and girls become victims of fraudsters. If memory serves me correctly, a few days ago, a girl committed suicide when her lover, whom she met on a social media platform, did not show up for a face to face meeting.



All social media platforms are aimed at providing entertainment and fill up our free time though slowly but almost inexorably, we have allowed these platforms to overtake our lives.



The incident in Gazipur indicates how much people are influenced by the reaction of others on Facebook.



This tragic incident should work as a wake up call. Of course, to think realistically, people using Facebook won't change overnight. Maybe it's time to control our ego a little and accept that not everyone in our friend list will appreciate what we are posting on Facebook. The tactful ones will not make any comment while some won't be able to contain the desire to snub you in some way..that's life..but taking three lives for something so insignificant is never worth it.



And yes, I say one more time, the 'haha' icon should go..

Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer











