Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, another infected in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 19: Two more people died of and another tested positive for the coronavirus in the division in the division in three days.
The lowest one person has tested positive for the virus in Sirajganj District in the division on Friday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,159 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing the same figure compared to the previous day's one.
The death toll remained same figure at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in its city, and 179 in Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,15,420 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with one new recovering reported in the division during this time, the director added.
Earlier, two more women died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Thursday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
He said both of the deceased, residents of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.



