Five females among seven people found dead

Three men murdered in three districts

A total of 890 GPA-5 holders were accorded reception in Bagmara Upazila

Covid-19: Two more people die, another infected in Rajshahi

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Alhaj Talukder Abdul Khaleque, as chief guest, speaking at Kendriya Sahitya O Kabi Samabesh-2022. Khulna Divisional and District Committee of Kalam Academy London organized the programme. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]