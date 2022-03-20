Three men murdered in three districts

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Rajshahi and Bandarban, in three days.

RANGAMATI: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Joy Tripura, 25, was the deputy publicity secretary of District Unit BCL.

Eyewitnesses said a gang of miscreants waylaid Joy in front of Upazila Post Office around 2:30am and stabbed him indiscriminately, which left him critically injured. Later, the gang fled the scene.

Critically injured Joy was rushed to Rangamati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station (PS) Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a clash in between two groups of drug dealers in Charghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaj Ali, 50, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Tantarpur Village under Shalua Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two groups of drug dealers of Tantarpur had been locked into clashes over establishing supremacy in the area for the last couple days.

As a sequel to it, a group of 20 armed miscreants attacked on Shahbaj while he along with his other fellows was standing at Tantarpur Akkaser Mor at around 8:30pm. The miscreants hacked Shahbaj indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.

A murder case was filed with Charghat Model PS in this connection.

Charghat Model PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BANDARBAN: A supporter of UPDF Party was shot to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Jalanta Tanchaingya, 33, was the son of Ram Tangchaingya, a resident of Baghmara Thalung Para Village under Rajbila Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jalanta went to visit his relative's house in Chakma Rehabilitation area under Tongkabati Union in the upazila two days back.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was roaming around there riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, a group of miscreants attacked on Jalanta at 12 Mile and shot him, leaving the UPDF member dead on the spot.

Additional Superintend of Police Quddus Farazi confirmed the incident.











