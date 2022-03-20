Man arrested with firearm at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Mar 19: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with firearm in Bhandaria Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Razib, 30, hails from Amtali Upazila in Barguna District.

Pirojpur DB Police Sub-Inspector Delwar Hossain Jasim said they were returning after conducting a raid in Nadmulla Village at around 3:30am. At one stage, they found Razib in a suspicious condition on a bridge near Chairman Bari.

Later, they searched his body and found a pistol, a magazine and three rounds of bullet from his possession.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against the arrested with Bhandaria Police Station in this connection, the DB Police SI added.










