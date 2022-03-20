Five females among seven people found dead

Seven people including four housewives and a schoolgirl have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria and Patuakhali, in four days.

SIRAJGANJ: A schoolboy, who went missing in the Jamuna River in the district, was found dead on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sanjit Karmaker Noyon, 15, son of Ujjal Karmaker, a resident of Goshala Mohalla in the district town. He was a tenth grader at Jahanara High School in the town.

Deputy Assistant Director of Sirajganj Fire Brigade and Civil Defence Alamgir Hossain said eight schoolboys went to the Jamuna River in front of Old Jailkhana Ghat at noon to take bath.

At that time, Sanjit Karmaker along with his friend Sokal Sutradhar, son of Kalu Sutradhar of the area, went missing in the river.

Being informed, a unit of divers from Sirajganj Fire Service Station rushed in, and conducted a rescue operation.

They, later, found the body of Sanjit at around 6:30pm and recovered it from the river.

However, the rescue mission is going on to find out Sokal till Saturday morning, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Three housewives have been found dead in separate incidents in Ghoraghat and Parbatipur upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Two housewives were found dead in separate incidents in Ghoraghat Upazila on Thursday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed woman from her husband's house in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akhter, 18, wife of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Khodadatpur Bhotra Dighipara Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mahabub Mia of Boro Harinathpur Village in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Police and local sources said Sharmin Akhter got married with Yusuf Ali, son of Intaj Ali, about a month back.

However, the body of Sharmin was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a housewife from a garden in the upazila on the same day.

The deceased was identified as Kahinur, 28, wife of Ranju Mia, a resident of Kadimnagar Village under Ghoraghat Municipality.

Police and local sources said Kahinur had been mentally imbalanced for the last couple of days. As a sequel to it, Ranju sent his wife to her father's house for treatment. Her treatment was going on in her sister's house in Uchapara Village under Jamilapur Forest area.

However, Kahinur went missing from the house on Wednesday night.

Later, the family members found her body at a garden nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incidents, adding that two cases were filed in these connections.

Meanwhile, police recovered the floating body of a man from a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shyamol Chandra Rajat alias Bhadu, 50, son of late Shankar Das of Nimgachhi Daobari Village under Tarash Upazila in Sirajganj. He was laundry trader by profession and had been living in Dhupipara Mohalla under Parbatipur Municipality for long.

The deceased's brother-in-law Biplab Krishna Das said Bhadu went to his shop in Haldibari Rail Gate area at noon. He had been missing since the afternoon.

Later, locals spotted the body of Bhadu floating in a pond owned by one Shafiqul Islam in Haldibari Dolapara Village at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that he might have been murdered.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Model PS Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a housewife from a pond in the district town on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Das, 24, wife of Liton Saha, a resident of Rajerhat area in the town.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Priyanka went out of the house in the evening, but did not return. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body floating in a pond owned by Nurul Islam Khan in the area at around 10pm and informed the fire service personnel.

Being informed, a unit of divers from Pirojpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in and rescued her.

Priyanka was, later, taken to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Md Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from her residence in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khadija, 15, daughter of Nur Mia, a resident of Binnighat Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Satbarg Bahumukhi High School in the area.

Police and local sources said the family members saw Khadija hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house of her neighbour Mohan Mia at around 12pm and rescued her.

They, later, rushed her to Madhabpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her father's house in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Jannatul, 18, was the wife of Nazrul Islam. She was the daughter of Md Sanu Gazi of Nijbotkajal Village under Nawmala Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jannatul got married with Nazrul Islam, 26, son of Shahidul Islam Munshi of Nawmala Village, about six months back. Nazrul lives in Dhaka for work purpose.

The deceased's mother Mst Taslima Begum said the couple locked into an altercation at her home in Nijbotkajal Village at around 3:30pm.

Later, she saw the senseless body of Jannatul lying on the floor with tied up hands and legs. Taslima rescued her and immediately took Jannatul to Nawmala Union Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's mother alleged that Nazrul Islam tortured Jannatul to death.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.









