Land grabbers eat up Boral River



A view of occupied Baral River. The photo was taken from Bonpara Municipality at Baraigram. photo: observer

According to field sources, the devastating condition of the river was caused by unplanned sluice gates, illegal installations, water pollution, and grabbing.

The Boral River is life to Chalanbeel. It is flowing through the upazila. Some 1,178 illegal installations and 14 water pollution sources have been identified by the local administration across 40 kilometres (km) of the river.

According to sources at AC-land office in the upazila, the Boral River originating as branch of the Padma River from Chargha point in Rajshahi has met the Jamuna River at Naklia in Sirajganj; it has flowed over three districts stretching 210km including 40km in Baraigram.

The Boral River in Baraigram holds 60-foot width on an average while its depth is about 15 feet. In this river stretched areas several waste extraction lines have been linked to the river from several large industrial units and factories, eight clinics in two municipalities, poultry farms, hotels and restaurants. That is why the river pollution is continuing.

Member Secretary of Boral Rakkha Andolon-Baraigram Pazila Committee DM Alam said, once Boral was flowing strongly; then many haats, bazaars, thanas and government offices grew up. Small vassals and big boats would ply over the river. Besides, by a Bozra boat Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore would make his communication from Kolkata to Kuthi Bari (Presently Rabindra University) at Shahzadpur.

Member of Jatiya Committee of Boral Rakkha Andolon Mizanur Rahman said, in 1982, a sluice gate of 30-foot width, and eight-foot height was installed by WDB (Water Development Board) over the 500-foot width and about 30-foot deep river in Charghat Upazila. That is why supplying of 21,000 cusec water began instead of only 5,000 cusec. The following year, char appeared on Padma bed causing siltation at the mouth of the sluice gate. The sluice gate turned non-functional. At the same time, a single-door sluice gate was set up at Atgharia, and another one was raised at Nunnagar of Chatmohar. Box culverts were built in intersections of Dhamaniapara and Rayna. By raising dykes on the bed of the river, roads have been constructed in Natun Bazar, Bothar and Ramnagar. Besides, 56 small and big bridges and culverts have been raised over the Boral River.

Later on, the water flow of the river came to a halt, and taking this as an advantage, grabbers started raising big installations, houses, and shops occupying parts of the river. The river fell into unabated pollution and grabbing.

Recently a 210-km-long human chain has been formed, and meeting and demonstration were arranged in demand of freeing the river.

Banpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain admitted big installations have been raised in Banpara part of the Boral River; besides, some destitute people are living on the river bank. "I have informed administration about the matter of compensation for the affected people while demolishing installations," he added.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of WDB Khalid Bin Walid said, a committee headed by WDB's Supervising Engineer (Design) Nasmia Jahan has been formed; this committee will take necessary actions after field inspection.

He further said, upazila administration will take measures to prevent pollution.

"We have a plan to demolish and dredge at a time so none can go for re-grabbing," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mariam Khatun said, an awareness meeting has been organized suggesting necessary measures to free Boral, ensure benefit, and prevent pollution; besides, the Boral boundary has been demarked according to geographical and C.S records.

According to reports of union level AC-land offices, notice has been issued for demolishing big establishments in a quick manner, she added.

She further said, by making capital dredging, the Boral River will be channelled with Padma and Jamuna river to make Boral alive.









