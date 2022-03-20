Four killed in road mishaps

Four people including a teenage boy and an elderly man have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barishal, Gazipur, Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

BARISHAL: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Gazi, 40.

The injured is Ismail Hossain, a member of Bangladesh Army.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport Police Station (PS) Md A Halim said a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Nishan Paribahan' from Madaripur hit a motorcycle in Rahmatpur area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the morning, leaving motorcyclist Anwar Gazi dead on the spot and its pillion rider Ismail critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The injured was rushed to the SBMCH first and later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

Earlier, a college student was killed in a road accident in BM College area in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nadim Hossain, 23, son of Monirul Islam Ashas, a resident of Lakutia Road area in the city. He was an honours third year student of the Department of History at Barishal Syed Hatem Ali College.

Local sources said a private car hit a motorcycle carrying Nadim in front of BM College in the city at around 5pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the SBMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model PS Azimul Karim confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a motorcycle accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dinar Hossain, 16, son of Saiful Islam, hailed from Barogaon Village under Moktarpur Union in the upazila.

Moktarpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Alamgir Hossain said Dinar was going to Narsingdi from Kaliganj riding by a motorcycle. At one stage, the motorcycle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at Moktarpur. At that time, Dinar fell on the road from the motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

DINAJPUR: Two people were seriously injured in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The injured are: Hasu Sheikh, 52, son of Md Nazir Ali, a resident of Rupashi area in Santhia Upazila of Pabna; and Gopel, 50, son of late Subal Murmu of Maheshpur Village in Fulbari Upazila of Dinajpur.

Quoting locals, Fulbari PS OC Ashrafuzzaman said a cement-laden truck was coming to Dinajpur from Dhaka at around 6am.

At one stage, the wheels of the truck blasted in Laxmipur area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway. At that time, the vehicle hit a roadside shop after losing its control over the steering, which left the truck driver Hasu critically injured.

Another potato-laden truck also lost control over its steering at that time, and hit a tractor, which left its helper Gopel injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hekim, 70, son of late Ramij Uddin, a resident of Jalalpur Village under Chandara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tiles-laden truck hit Abdul Hekim in Shyamoli Ghat area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Chandura Union at around 5pm, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.











