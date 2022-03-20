Raqibur Rahman

FENI: Raqibur Rahman, former chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange and resident of Ashrafpur Village under Mirzanagar Union in Parshuram Upazila of the district, died at United Hospital in Dhaka at 12:30pm on Friday. He was 75.

He had been suffering from various diseases and undergoing treatment for the last couple of months.

He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Abdul Haque

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abdul Haque, father of Lecturer of Political Science Department at Hazirhat Upakul Government College Md Nizam Uddin, died of cancer on Friday morning. He was 75.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Torabganj Moulvirhat area in the upazila in the afternoon.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Golam Kabir Talukder

CHATTOGRAM: Alhaj Golam Kabir Talukder, uncle of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and former chairman of Padua Union Parishad in Rangunia Upazila of the district, died at his residence in Sukhbilas Village at around 2:30am Friday. He was 96.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Sukhbilas High School premises in Rangunia after Asr prayer on Friday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard next to his elder brother Advocate Nuruchfa Talukder.

He left behind his wife, three sons, two daughters and a host of admirers and relatives to mourn his death.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Alhaj Golam Kabir Talukder.

Shaheda Begum

GOPALGANJ: Shaheda Begum, mother of Kotalipara Press Club President and Upazila Correspondent of Dainik Kaler Kantha Mizanur Rahman Bulu, died of old-age complications at her residence at 12:30am on Friday. She was 92.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Kurpala Madrasa Field after Juma prayer on Friday.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard.

