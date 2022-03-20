Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Barguna

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondents

A woman and a man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Barguna, in three days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Rasheda Begum, 40, was the wife of Arju Mia, a resident of Sthal Village under Awona Union in the upazila.
Awona Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Billal Hossain said Rasheda might have committed suicide on Friday out of huff with her family members.
She had two strokes six months back and after that, she became bedridden. The negligence of her family increased slowly which led to her suicide, the UP chairman added.
Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre Inspector Abdul Latif said being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BETAGI, BARGUNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night out of huff with his sons.
Deceased Abdul Khaleq, 55, son of late Abdul Haqim, was a resident of Khanerhat Bazar area under Hosnabad Union in the upazila. He was a grocery shop owner by profession.
Police and local sources said Abdul Khaleq had an altercation with his two sons Saidul and Parvez in the house in the afternoon over watching television.
Following this, Abdul Khaleq hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at night out of huff with his sons.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday noon and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Betagi Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdus Salam. However, an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Betagi PS Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident.


