Independence fair begins in districts

Local administrations have chalked out different programmes in districts of the country on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

GAIBANDHA: District administration has arranged a seven-day fair on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Thursday at the directives of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, formally inaugurated the fair in the afternoon through releasing pigeons and balloons in the sky. Then, a discussion meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman in the chair.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini attended the function as chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, President of District Awami League Advocate Syed Shams-ul-AlamHiru, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman were present at the event as special guests.

Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, in her speech, said Bangabandhu called for the freedom of Bangladesh, and in response, the patriotic people participated in the Liberation War.

DC Oliur Rahman said, the objective of the fair is to spread the history of the Liberation War among the people, particularly the younger generation.

A total of 80 stalls have been set up in the fair, said an official.

Earlier, a rally was also brought out from the fair premises, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town, he also said.

PIROJPUR: To mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence, a seven-day fair was opened on Town Club premises in the district on Thursday evening.

The fair has been organized by the district administration. It was inaugurated by DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman as chief guest.

Acting SP Mollah Azad Hossain, Assistant DC (Education and ICT) Munira Parvin, Freedom Fighter Samir Kumar Das Baschu, and General Secretary of District Shilpakala Academy Md Ziaul Ahsan Gazi were present at the opening function. A total of 24 government departments and non-government organizations have taken part in the fair.













