Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Independence fair begins in districts

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Our Correspondents

Local administrations have chalked out different programmes in districts of the country on the occasion of  the Golden Jubilee of Independence.
GAIBANDHA: District administration has arranged a seven-day fair on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Thursday at the directives of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, formally inaugurated the fair in the afternoon through releasing pigeons and balloons in the sky. Then, a discussion meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman in the chair.
Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini attended the function as chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, President of District Awami League Advocate Syed Shams-ul-AlamHiru, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman were present at the event as special guests.
Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, in her speech, said Bangabandhu called for the freedom of Bangladesh, and in response, the patriotic people participated in the Liberation War.
DC Oliur Rahman said, the objective of the fair is to spread the history of the Liberation War among the people, particularly the younger generation.
A total of 80 stalls have been set up in the fair, said an official.
Earlier, a rally was also brought out from the fair premises, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the district town, he also said.
PIROJPUR: To mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence, a seven-day fair was opened on Town Club premises in the district on Thursday evening.
The fair has been organized by the district administration. It was inaugurated by DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman as chief guest.
Acting SP Mollah Azad Hossain, Assistant DC (Education and ICT) Munira Parvin, Freedom Fighter Samir Kumar Das Baschu, and General Secretary of District Shilpakala Academy Md Ziaul Ahsan Gazi were present at the opening function.  A total of 24 government departments and non-government organizations have taken part in the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: Two more people die, another infected in Rajshahi
A total of 890 GPA-5 holders were accorded reception in Bagmara Upazila
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Alhaj Talukder Abdul Khaleque
Three men murdered in three districts
Man arrested with firearm at Bhandaria
Five females among seven people found dead
Land grabbers eat up Boral River
Porsha AC Land Zakir Hossain speaking at a press conference


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft