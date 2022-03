Man crushed under train at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 19: A man was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rafij Mia, 30, son of late Hormuj Mia, a resident of Uttar Bhadair Deul Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Intercity Kalni Express Train from Sylhet hit Rafij in Bhadair Deul area at around 8am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Shamshernagar Railway Master Kabir Ahmed.

Sub-Inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.