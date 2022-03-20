Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 19: Maria Sakkari ended Paula Badosa's bid for a repeat title at Indian Wells on Friday, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.
Greece's Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa's bid to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles.
Poland's Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.
Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari can claim the No. 2 spot with a victory in Sunday's title match.
"Really it's over my expectations," said Swiatek, who said she came into the prestigious event in the California desert doubtful she could follow up her fourth career title in Doha with another deep tournament run.
But she rallied from a break down in each set and saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker to notch a 10th straight WTA match win.
"It was really intense," Swiatek said, "really physical. I think we had the longest rallies I played here."
The 20-year-old evened her head-to-head record against Halep at two wins apiece, but she admitted it required a change in mindset taking on a player who was once ranked so much higher than herself.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash
Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children
Barca and Real plot their way back, hopeful new eras about to begin
Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes
Bayern under pressure to maintain title course
Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1
Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft