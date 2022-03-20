Video
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

PARIS, MAR 19: Roger Federer, "horrified" by the images from Ukraine, announced Friday that he is donating $500,000 (452,000 euros) through his foundation "to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."
"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," the tennis legend wrote in a tweet tagged with yellow and blue hearts and a dove.
"About 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it is a very critical time to provide access to education,"  wrote Federer. Miroslava and Roger Federer have twin girls born in 2009 and twin boys born in 2014.     -AFP


