Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

DOHA, MAR 19: When Al Sadd wrapped up a second straight Qatar title by stretching their unbeaten league run to 49 games, they were inevitably dubbed the 'Invincibles' after another team that reached the same number.
While the 12-team Qatar League is not as formidable as the 2003-4 English Premier league, unlike Arsenal, Al Sadd have turned their run into two league titles in a championship loaded with millionaire imports.
Their form has inspired hopes for the national team in the country that is hosting the World Cup.
Al Sadd's squad contains the bulk of Qatar's national side, as well as a former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla and ex-Premier League regular Andre Ayew.
Run by owners with seemingly bottomless pockets and training on manicured turf in Doha's notorious heat, Al Sadd have swept aside rivals featuring the likes of Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld at Al Duhail and Colombian James Rodriguez at Al Rayyan.
Alderweireld's side beat Al Sadd this week in the Amir's Cup, the top domestic knockout. Al Rayyan, however, got rid of former France coach Laurent Blanc last month because they could not compete in the 12-team Qatar Stars League.
Al Sadd coach Javi Gracia, battle-hardened at Watford in England and Valencia in Spain before taking over when Xavi Hernandez returned to Barcelona in November, said his players had "achieved something very special".
Cazorla, who spent six seasons at Arsenal, said Al Sadd's streak dating back to March 2020 was simply "historic".
Having equalled Arsenal's unbeaten run , the Qataris see nothing stopping them getting past AC Milan's 58-game streak in Italy in 1991-93 and Celtic's 69 games in 2016-2017 in Scotland. Romania's Steaua Bucharest went unbeaten for 104 league matches from 1985 to 1989.
"The Wolves", as they are known, see their home success as a launchpad for the Asian Champions League starting in April, and the World Cup that Qatar will host in November-December.
Defender Tarek Salman said he felt he was part of a "golden generation" at Al Sadd along with national captain Hassan Al-Haydos and the foreign contingent.
"Most of Al Sadd's players are internationals and this (success) stimulates enthusiasm, courage and the desire to be fully ready for the World Cup," the 24-year-old told AFP.
Al Sadd players make up about three-quarters of the national side. Salman said this was "good for club and country" as they have developed a deep understanding over the years.
Qatar, winners of the Asian Cup in 2019, face growing expectations to at least get past the first round in this year's World Cup, their debut on football's biggest stage.
As for Al Sadd, Salman is looking even further ahead to a third straight Qatar title "even if, God forbid, there was a defeat," as well as the Asian Champions League.
Al Sadd won the Asian title in 2011 but failed in the early stages in the last two years. Salman repeated apologies made by the players and vowed: "This year will be different."
He acknowledged there was envy from other clubs, after criticism that Al Sadd's success was undermining the Qatar championship.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash
Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children
Barca and Real plot their way back, hopeful new eras about to begin
Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes
Bayern under pressure to maintain title course
Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1
Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft